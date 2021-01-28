Concrete being laid at the El Paso 1 project, spanning 46 miles, near Deming, N.M., on Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo by Jeremy Bell/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Border District)

Congress Asks Pentagon to Restore Military Base Construction Funds from Border Wall

Congress is asking the Department of Defense to return billions of dollars that former President Donald Trump diverted from local military base construction projects to fund the border wall and was never spent.

President Joe Biden canceled the national emergency declaration that Trump and the Defense Department had used to justify shifting $3.6 billion from scores of domestic and overseas military construction projects. Those included a new fire station at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina and a new fire crash rescue station for Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

