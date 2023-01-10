37.6 F
Construction on Border Gaps at Morelos Dam Scheduled to Begin

Due to the proximity to the Morelos Dam and the swift moving Colorado River, this area presents safety and life hazard risks for migrants trying to illegally cross.

By Homeland Security Today
Aerial views of the Morelos Dam near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Border District's Yuma 6 project Aug. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by George F. Jozens)

U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction next week to close gaps in the border barrier near the Morelos Dam.

Last Spring, DHS announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project.  The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona.  CBP is scheduled to begin mobilizing for construction next week and the project is anticipated for completion in Summer 2023.  This project will be funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and will address operational impacts, as well as immediate life and safety risks.

The gap closures will tie into already existing infrastructure in the area.  The U.S. Border Patrol has a tremendous partnership with the State of Arizona and will continue to work collaboratively to expand its deployments of infrastructure, technology, and personnel.

Due to the proximity to the Morelos Dam and the swift moving Colorado River, this area presents safety and life hazard risks for migrants trying to illegally cross into the United States where there is a risk of drownings and injuries from falls.  This area also poses a life and safety risk to U.S. Border Patrol agents, our local law enforcement partners, and other first responders responding to incidents in this area.

U.S. Border Patrol agents will continue to respond to illegal cross border activity and make arrests in accordance with federal law across Yuma Sector.

“The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.  “Yuma Sector is dedicated to working with our state, local, and tribal counterparts to ensure a multi layered approach to secure our nation’s borders and protect our local community.”

Read more at CBP

