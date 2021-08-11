Border Patrol agent on patrol in the Yuma Sector region in March 2020. (CBP)

Contractors Making Repairs to Border Fence Find Themselves Under Assault

While repairing damage to the International Border Fence near the Sanchez Canal, contractors performing repairs for Yuma Sector Border Patrol found themselves under assault by individuals on the south side of the border.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 3, contractor employees reported to the Yuma Border Patrol Station, that while they were making repairs to the border fence, they were attacked by a group of assailants throwing rocks at them from Mexico.

The contractors were able to move to a safe location until the individuals left the area returning further into Mexico.  No employees or equipment were struck by the rocks.  No injuries were reported.

