Contracts Awarded for Project Studies at Three Texas Land Ports

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded three contracts for projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law projects at land ports of entry in Texas. These projects will help modernize our land ports of entry to enhance safety and security, strengthen our supply chains, and lower costs for American families.

At the Brownsville-Gateway Land Port of Entry (LPOE) in Brownsville, Jacobs Technology, Inc. was awarded a $4.6 million contract to conduct a program development study. The study is a technical analysis of the proposed modernization and expansion project for the port to define existing conditions, identify program requirements, and implement a plan and schedule to meet project goals and objectives.

At the Bridge of the Americas LPOE in El Paso, Richter Associates was awarded a contract to complete an enhanced feasibility study. GSA awarded the $820,000 contract for the study under the 8(a) program for small businesses to determine future workplace needs based on projected requirements and to identify viable alternatives for future selection. GSA also awarded Richter Associates a $115,000 design contract for the Ysleta Land Port of Entry Paving project. This project will improve port daily operations by repairing deteriorated roads.

“America’s land ports are vital to our economy and our security, with billions of dollars in goods and services crossing our borders each and every day,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “As we approach the first anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are more committed than ever to modernizing our land ports in ways that will create good-paying jobs and strengthen supply chains, while enhancing safety and security.”

“Investing in our land ports of entry helps GSA support the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” said Acting Regional Administrator Giancarlo Brizzi. “These projects will enable us to better support CBP’s mission to secure our borders while also strengthening the U.S. economy.”

Bridge of the Americas and Brownsville-Gateway are two of 26 major construction and modernization projects at LPOEs funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Ysleta LPOE is one of 21 paving projects also funded through the BIL. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide funds to modernize and improve LPOEs at the northern and southern borders. The upgrades to these facilities will provide considerable capacity for pedestrians and cross border travelers, while supporting the ability of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ensure a safe and secure border.

