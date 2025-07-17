The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following update regarding U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operation at two marijuana grow sites in California on Monday.

On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. As of July 14, at least 14 migrant children have been rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor and human trafficking. ICE has transferred 10 of the children who are unaccompanied to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.(HHS).

Federal officers also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. ICE and CBP arrested violent and dangerous criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape, child molestation and kidnapping during the operation who were working at the marijuana site, including:

Santos Alberto Rodriguez-Jacinto, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in El Salvador for Terroristic Threats in 2006 and 2011. Rodriguez-Jacinto was encountered and arrested in McAllen, Texas in August 2018.

Josefina Lopez-Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was previously deported in 1998 and convicted in 2023 of willful cruelty to a child in California.

Jorge Luis Anaya-Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, was previously arrested in California for possession with intent to sell narcotics.

Jose Vasquez-Lopez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously removed from the United States on five separate occasions and convicted of battery in Florida.

Fabian Fernando Antonio-Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was granted voluntary return on two separate occasions. In February 2021, Antonio was arrested in California for felony possession of a firearm.

Jesus Hernandez-Ramirez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously arrested for indecent exposure and has granted voluntary return three times.

Miguel Mejia-Echevearia, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested for a hit and run with property damage.

Christina Martinez-Modesto, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested for misdemeanor assault and battery of her spouse.

Cinthia Paola Cardona-Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Adriana Gonzalez-Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has been convicted three times for burglary and a DUI.

“During the operation at the marijuana grow sites in California, DHS law enforcement rescued at least 14 children who may have been exploited, forced into labor and trafficked. Ten of those children have now been turned over to HHS,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is shameful that as we continue our investigation and reveal the facts, politicians and activists are continuing to defend violent criminal illegal aliens over the safety of children and our communities.”

The original announcement can be found here.