spot_img
78.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

Customs and Border Protection Launches New ‘CBP Link’ App to Streamline U.S. Border Entry

New app separates entry functions from CBP Home, which will now focus solely on self-deportation tools.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
CBP Link mobile app
CBP Link mobile app

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Monday that travelers entering the United States can now use CBP Link, a new user-friendly mobile application designed to reduce data requirements. The new app will contain the functions that were formerly included on the CBP Home mobile application, which will now solely be used for self-deportation.

CBP Link will allow travelers, businesses, and other stakeholders to access a single digital solution that includes:

  • Visa Waiver Program travelers applying and paying for an I-94 up to seven days before arriving in the United States
  • Travelers requesting inspections for perishable cargo entering the United States
  • Checking border wait times
  • Bus operators submitting a manifest

Anyone who previously used CBP Home for these functions won’t need to make any changes. The new CBP Link app, once downloaded, will automatically update with the traveler’s previous information.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
U.S. and Morocco Sign New Cargo Container Security Initiative
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals