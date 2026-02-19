Customs and Border Protection Seize Over $602K in Methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $602,000.

“This methamphetamine seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrates the keen instincts and outstanding targeting abilities of our officers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their commitment and alertness remain essential in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 58 packages containing 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle. The meth likely represents more than 100,000 lethal doses.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.