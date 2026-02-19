spot_img
39.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

Customs and Border Protection Seize Over $602K in Methamphetamine at Laredo Port of Entry

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
February 19, 2026
(Donna Burton/CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine that totaled over $602,000.

“This methamphetamine seizure at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrates the keen instincts and outstanding targeting abilities of our officers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Their commitment and alertness remain essential in preventing dangerous drugs from reaching our communities.”

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 58 packages containing 65 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the vehicle. The meth likely represents more than 100,000 lethal doses.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Transportation Department Review Reveals Nearly 20% of Illinois Non-Domiciled CDLs as Improperly Issued
Next article
Pittsburgh CBP Busts $300K Shipment of Counterfeit Designer Merchandise From China

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES