Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Cyber Monday Twist: Migrants Offered $1,000 and Free Flight by Using CBP Home App

Those in the U.S. illegally can sign up for a free flight home for the holiday using the CBP Home App

December 1, 2025
On Cyber Monday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the holiday deal of a lifetime for all illegal aliens still in the United States: Use the CBP Home App, and you will receive a free flight home for the holidays and a $1,000 gift, the release states.

“The CBP Home App offers those in this country illegally a fantastic gift this holiday season: a free flight home, a $1,000 gift, and the potential opportunity to return to America the right, legal way,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Your choice is simple: Choose self-deportation and reap the rewards, or stay here and continue breaking our laws, which will lead to you being arrested and deported. Make the right choice for you and your family this Christmas and join the 2 million illegal aliens who have already left the country: Download the CBP Home App today.”

Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country. Use of the CBP Home app also preserves for you the opportunity to possibly come back to the country the legal way, according to the announcement.

The original announcement can be found here.

