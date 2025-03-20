DEA Chief Sounds Alarm: Colorado is ‘Ground Zero’ for Tren de Aragua Gang Activity

In an interview with Denver7, DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz described Colorado as a “ground zero” for some of the most violent criminals in America—including the notorious Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang.

Maltz, who assumed the acting administrator role in January 2025 under the Trump administration, said intelligence from front-line DEA agents in the Rocky Mountain Division has identified Colorado as the central hub for TdA’s leadership in the United States.

“We are learning that the command and control for TdA in the entire United States of America is right here in Colorado,” Maltz stated during the interview.

DEA Operations Targeting Criminal Networks in Colorado

Maltz’s visit to Denver last Thursday included meetings with 150 DEA agents and employees working in the Rocky Mountain Division. He commended their relentless efforts in gathering intelligence and conducting operations that have provided critical insights into the gang’s expansion.

“I learned more about TdA from the men and women of the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division than anywhere in the country. And that’s why I’m proud to be here.”

The DEA’s Rocky Mountain office has been tracking Tren de Aragua’s presence since at least August 2024, when they issued a statement about the gang’s criminal activities in Denver and beyond. Maltz noted that TdA initially gained national attention when gang members in New York City began violently robbing elderly victims, stealing handbags, and using mopeds for getaway tactics.

Criminals Exploiting Weaknesses in Colorado’s System

During the interview, Maltz was critical of Colorado’s current policies, arguing that violent criminals have taken advantage of vulnerabilities in the system. However, he also urged local leaders to rise above political differences and take decisive action.

“The first job of a leader or law enforcement professional is to protect the public, and that’s the No. 1 responsibility,” he said. “The politics have to stop. This is not a red or blue issue. This is a red, white and blue issue. Every American should care what’s going on, not just in Colorado, but the entire country.”

Maltz expressed confidence in the DEA’s efforts, promising that cartels, MS-13, and Tren de Aragua will be held accountable for their criminal activities.

For the full interview with DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz, watch the exclusive report from Denver7 News here.