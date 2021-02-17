DEA Says Cartels Are Arming Themselves with Military Grade Weapons Coming from the U.S.

Mexican cartels such as CJNG or Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels are arming themselves with military-grade weapons. And the Mexican government is saying most of these destructive weapons, such as AK-47 and M-16 are coming from the United States.

At least 2.5 million illegal firearms were smuggled into Mexico during the last 10 years, according to a new Mexican government study. And the cycle just keeps growing, drugs go north, weapons and money go south… weapons, that are having a deadly effect.

“The weapons and the ammunition and guns we’re seeing are traded for narcotics, these weapons will be transported into Mexico via the US and in the hopes of obtaining narcotics,” says Richard Sanchez, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the McAllen district in the Rio Grande.

