U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Del Rio Port of Entry encountered a man wanted on a felony warrant for a sex-related offense against a child.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain strict vigilance. Their attention to detail and dedication to the border security mission resulted in this significant apprehension,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Apprehensions of this heinous type clearly underscore the important work of our officers keeping our border communities secure.”

On Wednesday, May 29th, CBP officers at Del Rio International Bridge referred vehicle driver Adrian Perales Martinez, 47, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual offense against a child -fondling issued by Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office in Del Rio, Texas. Perales Martinez was transported to Val Verde County jail for adjudication of the warrant.