Del Rio Sector Agent Receives Prestigious Award for COVID-19 Heroism

The Department of Homeland Security recognized a U.S. Border Patrol agent with a Department of Homeland Security 2020 Secretary’s Award for COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism, Dec 11.

“Border Patrol agents, like Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Olivia Herrera, show great compassion, often going above and beyond the call of duty,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “Every day, our agents risk their lives, give of themselves, and go to great lengths in service to this nation. Agent Herrera is a credit to this profession, to this great nation and I am so proud of her.”

In a virtual award ceremony, SBPA Herrera was presented with the Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Award, for COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism. When a fellow agent and family were diagnosed with COVID-19, SBPA Herrera demonstrated tremendous compassion in the face of exposure by caring for children, providing her personal time, and working tirelessly to support the needs of a fellow Border Patrol agent and family. Her compassion and devotion to the U.S. Border Patrol stand as a testament to her character and the values of the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)