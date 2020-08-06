Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agent Dies of COVID-19

Marco A. Gonzales, 49, a Border Patrol agent at the Del Rio Sector Brackettville Station, died Wednesday in San Antonio due to COVID-19, sources told HSToday.

Gonzales was a member of Border Patrol Class 606. He was born on Oct. 19, 1970, in Del Rio, Texas.

Gonzales is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria T. Gonzales, three children, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Faith. A Holy Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Aug. 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish (time pending). Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

As of Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection reported nine COVID-19 fatalities in its workforce and 1,789 employees testing positive for the virus.

Last month, CBP and TSA accounted for 70 percent of all DHS employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. TSA reported this week that 1,545 employees had tested positive for the coronavirus and six have died.

