Del Rio Sector Sees Over 900 Percent Increase in Train Apprehensions in Uvalde

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Uvalde Station have seen 911 percent increase in subjects found hiding on trains, compared to the same time last year.

“Uvalde Station continues to see a troubling increase in migrants encountered during train check operations,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “They are found hiding in many dangerous storage areas to avoid detection, putting their lives at risk. With the increase in temperatures during the summer months, this mode of transportation could turn deadly.”

During Fiscal Year 2021 – Oct. 1, 2020 to date – Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended 3,390 undocumented migrants while conducting train check operations in Uvalde, compared to 372 during the same time last fiscal year.

All undocumented migrants are processed in accordance with CBP guidelines.

