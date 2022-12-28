36.3 F
Department of Homeland Security Statement on Supreme Court Title 42 Order

"The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws."

By Homeland Security Today

The following statement was released Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security in response to the Supreme Court 5-4 order that Title 42 will temporarily remain in effect while legal challenges to the Biden administration’s decision to end the policy go forward in court, with Supreme Court arguments scheduled for February:

“As required by today’s Supreme Court order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico or their home country.

People should not listen to the lies of smugglers who take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws.

We will continue to manage the border, but we do so within the constraints of a decades-old immigration system that everyone agrees is broken. We need Congress to pass the comprehensive immigration reform legislation President Biden proposed the day he took office.”

