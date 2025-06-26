U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded a $309.5 million contract to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. to construct approximately 27 miles of new border wall in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector. This marks the second contract for border wall construction under the current administration. The project is funded through CBP’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and is intended to complete segments that were left unfinished following contract cancellations in previous years.

The Tucson Sector has been identified by CBP as a high-activity area for unauthorized border crossings and smuggling of individuals and narcotics. According to CBP, the continued construction of physical barriers in this region is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) strategy to deter unauthorized border activity and to counter operations of transnational criminal organizations.

Additionally, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has issued a waiver to facilitate construction of approximately 17 miles of additional border wall in Texas, within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector. This is the fifth such waiver signed by the Secretary to date. The waiver allows DHS to expedite construction by exempting the project from certain environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act.

The new waiver covers the RGV 02/04/10 Wall Project, which currently includes approximately 9 miles of construction already awarded and up to 8 additional miles pending through contract options. The project is also funded through CBP’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations. The waiver was issued under the authority granted by Section 102 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996.

According to DHS, the waiver process is intended to reduce administrative delays and allow for timely development of border infrastructure projects that support its operational objectives.

