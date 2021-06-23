U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents process a small group of asylum-seekers who have active applications under the Migrant Protection Protocols at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021. (CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett)

DHS Announces Expanded Criteria for MPP-Enrolled Individuals Who Are Eligible for Processing into the United States

DHS will expand the pool of MPP-enrolled individuals who are eligible for processing into the United States. Beginning June 23, 2021, DHS will include MPP enrollees who had their cases terminated or were ordered removed in absentia (i.e., individuals ordered removed while not present at their hearings). DHS will continue to process for entry into the United States MPP enrollees with pending proceedings. Individuals who may be eligible for processing should stay where they are currently located and register online through https://conecta.acnur.org.

Background:
On June 01, 2021, following careful review of the program as directed by President Biden in Executive Order 14010, the Secretary of Homeland Security terminated the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program. The termination does not impact the processing of eligible individuals into the United States. For more information, visit www.dhs.gov/migrant-protection-protocols.

