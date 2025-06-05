Following a recent attack in Boulder, Colorado—allegedly committed by Mohamed Soliman, who federal officials say was in the U.S. without legal immigration status—the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an expansion of its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tip line.

The 24-hour tip line allows members of the public and law enforcement agencies to report suspected criminal activity involving individuals who may be in the country without legal authorization. The line is staffed by trained specialists who handle reports across the more than 400 federal laws enforced by ICE.

According to DHS, the department will be allocating additional personnel and resources to the program in an effort to increase responsiveness and enforcement capacity.

“For four years, the Biden Administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens—including terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals—to pour into our country. Yesterday’s terrorist attack by a suspect illegally in our country, underscores the importance of getting these illegal aliens out of our country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem is revamping ICE’s illegal alien tip line to devote more resources and personnel to help remove these criminal illegal aliens from our country. To report suspicious criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423)— help President Trump, Secretary Noem and our brave law enforcement remove these public safety threats from our communities and to make America safe again.”

