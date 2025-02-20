27.4 F
DHS Awards $200 Million ‘Stronger Borders, Stronger America’ Outreach Contract

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has begun naming awardees for its $200 million Outreach and Public Awareness (OPA) ‘Stronger Borders, Stronger America’ Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract, aimed at advertising and media support services, is designed to address the ongoing national emergency at the southern border.

This multiple-award IDIQ will provide a range of strategic communications, media outreach, and advertising to inform the public, stakeholders, and communities about border security efforts. While specific details on campaign messaging and platforms are still unfolding, the goal is clear—to enhance public awareness, support border security initiatives, and communicate DHS policies effectively.

The outreach effort comes at a critical time as border security remains a top national priority. By leveraging professional advertising and media services, DHS aims to provide clear, fact-based communication about enforcement actions, humanitarian efforts, and legal pathways for immigration.

