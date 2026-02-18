spot_img
DHS Awards Contract to Manage Final Phase of Border Wall Construction

Recently constructed panels at the new border wall system project east of Douglas, Ariz., on Dec. 14, 2020. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser)

The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced that, after an extremely competitive bidding process and engagement with dozens of companies, Parsons Government Services Inc. will oversee and manage the completion of border wall construction.

This partnership is achieved via the owner’s agent contract announced on February 17, 2026.

Parsons, which provides expertise in leading major infrastructure projects, will oversee and manage the project and work to ensure border wall construction is on time and under budget. This will provide for the American people’s safety and security while managing their tax dollars in the most efficient way possible. This border wall construction will be covered out of the One Big Beautiful Bill Border Wall funds, which are not impacted by government shutdowns.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided DHS with a $46.5 billion investment to complete the border wall.

