DHS, CBP Invest $4.5B in Next Phase of Smart Wall Construction Along U.S.-Mexico Border

The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have announced 10 new construction contracts totaling approximately $4.5 billion were awarded in September 2025, which will add hundreds of miles of Smart Wall along the southwest border.

“For years, Washington talked about border security but failed to deliver. This President changed that,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “The Smart Wall means more miles of barriers, more technology, and more capability for our agents on the ground. This is how you take control of the border.”

The Smart Wall is a border security system that combines steel barriers, waterborne barriers, patrol roads, lights, cameras, and advanced detection technology to give Border Patrol agents the best tools in the world to stop illegal traffic. In total, these projects will add 230 miles of Smart Wall and nearly 400 miles of new technology.

These 10 contracts, which were awarded Sept. 15-30, are the very first to be funded by President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) and also include minimal prior year funding from Fiscal Year 2021 wall appropriations.

To cut through bureaucratic red tape and expedite the construction of the Smart Wall, Secretary Noem also issued two new waivers for approximately nine miles of Smart Wall in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector and approximately 30 miles of new Smart Wall located in New Mexico within the El Paso Sector.

The first 10 contracts funded by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (and remaining FY 2021 wall appropriations) awarded in September include:

Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $483,486,600 for the construction of approximately nine miles of new Smart Wall and approximately 52 miles of system attributes in USBP's San Diego Sector in California.

Awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. for $574,000,000 for the construction of approximately eight miles of new primary Smart Wall and the installation of approximately 63 miles of system attributes in USBP's El Centro and San Diego Sectors in California.

Awarded to Barnard Spencer Joint Venture for $199,508,100 for the construction of approximately 60 miles of system attributes in USBP's Yuma Sector in Arizona and California.

Awarded to BCCG a Joint Venture for $606,988,300 for the construction of approximately 23 miles of new secondary border wall and approximately 66 miles of system attributes in USBP's Tucson and Yuma Sectors in Arizona.

Awarded to BCCG a Joint Venture for $155,106,328 for the replacement of approximately seven miles of old barrier in the Santa Teresa Area of Responsibility with new Smart Wall and the completion of approximately 22 miles of system attributes in USBP's El Paso Sector in New Mexico.

Awarded to Barnard Spencer Joint Venture for $578,926,000 for the construction of approximately 23 miles of new Smart Wall and approximately 81 miles of system attributes in USBP's El Paso Sector in New Mexico.

Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $850,361,073 for the construction of approximately 42 miles of new primary Smart Wall, approximately 6 miles of new secondary border wall and completion of approximately 46 miles of system attributes in USBP's El Paso Sector in Texas.

Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $565,047,300 for the construction of approximately 22 miles of new primary Smart Wall (which includes replacing approximately two miles of old barrier) and deployment of approximately 40 miles of waterborne barrier system in USBP's Del Rio Sector, in the Eagle Pass Area of Responsibility, in Texas.

Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $364,325,500 for the construction of approximately 10 miles of new primary Smart Wall, approximately 23 miles of waterborne barrier system, and installation of approximately 10 miles of system attributes in USBP's Del Rio Sector, in the Eagle Pass South Area of Responsibility, in Texas.

Awarded to BCCG Joint Venture for $96,153,947 for the deployment of approximately 17 miles of waterborne barrier in the Rio Grande River, south of Brownsville in Cameron County within USBP's Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas.

CBP has also awarded various support contracts totaling more than $550 million, funded by OBBB, that will support the construction of Smart Wall, and will continue to award additional Smart Wall contracts.