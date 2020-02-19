DHS Chief: SWAT-Like Teams Wouldn’t be Needed if Sanctuary Cities Would Help ICE

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Tuesday that SWAT-like teams would not be needed to back up Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts in so-called sanctuary cities if local officials there would help with immigration enforcement.

“What we found in these sanctuary jurisdictions is that local law enforcement does not work with the department,” Wolf told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

“So what used to take one or two officers going into a jail setting and picking up an individual that’s on a final order of removal, we now have to go into communities with many, many officers.”

Read more at The Hill

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)