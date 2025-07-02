spot_img
72.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCybersecurityLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

DHS Cyber Crimes Center Tip Leads to Arrest of Criminal Alien Convicted Child Sex Offender

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Department of Homeland Security's Cyber Crimes Center (C3) (Photo: ICE)

A tip from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center led to the May 29 arrest of Rafael Romeiro Rodriguez, a dangerous child sex offender, as he was attempting to travel internationally.

DHS C3, which is led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, works to prevent child sex tourism and other crimes of child exploitation by notifying destination countries of convicted child predators who intend to travel abroad, and by supporting domestic enforcement actions like the one that led to Rodriguez’s arrest.

Rodriguez, a Colombian national who is in the United States illegally, was convicted in 2014 of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

“Thanks to the targeted intelligence work of the Cyber Crimes Center, a convicted child sex offender will no longer pose a threat to the community,” said Deputy Assistant Director for the DHS Cyber Crimes Center Mike Prado. “This case is a powerful reminder of how proactive targeting of dangerous convicted sex offenders can lead to real world arrests that protect children and enhance public safety.”

Officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston with support from ICE HSI, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives apprehended the criminal alien in Boston without incident.

“This arrest is a direct result of the critical coordination between ERO Boston, the DHS Cybercrimes Center, and our federal and law enforcement partners,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “This case underscores exactly why we must remain vigilant and united across government agencies to find, arrest, and remove dangerous predators who pose a threat to our children and our neighborhoods.”

Rodriguez remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
Alien Arrested by FBI After Assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol Agent in Puerto Rico
Next article
TSA Announces New Benefits Initiative “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” for Military and Uniformed Service Community
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals