A tip from the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center led to the May 29 arrest of Rafael Romeiro Rodriguez, a dangerous child sex offender, as he was attempting to travel internationally.

DHS C3, which is led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, works to prevent child sex tourism and other crimes of child exploitation by notifying destination countries of convicted child predators who intend to travel abroad, and by supporting domestic enforcement actions like the one that led to Rodriguez’s arrest.

Rodriguez, a Colombian national who is in the United States illegally, was convicted in 2014 of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

“Thanks to the targeted intelligence work of the Cyber Crimes Center, a convicted child sex offender will no longer pose a threat to the community,” said Deputy Assistant Director for the DHS Cyber Crimes Center Mike Prado. “This case is a powerful reminder of how proactive targeting of dangerous convicted sex offenders can lead to real world arrests that protect children and enhance public safety.”

Officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston with support from ICE HSI, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives apprehended the criminal alien in Boston without incident.

“This arrest is a direct result of the critical coordination between ERO Boston, the DHS Cybercrimes Center, and our federal and law enforcement partners,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “This case underscores exactly why we must remain vigilant and united across government agencies to find, arrest, and remove dangerous predators who pose a threat to our children and our neighborhoods.”

Rodriguez remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

