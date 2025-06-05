The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a list of jurisdictions—cities, counties, and states—that the department has identified as not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts. The list was issued following the April 28, 2025, signing of an Executive Order by President Donald J. Trump. The order directs DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify and publicly report jurisdictions that decline to coordinate with federal immigration authorities.

“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We are exposing these sanctuary politicians who harbor criminal illegal aliens and defy federal law. President Trump and I will always put the safety of the American people first. Sanctuary politicians are on notice: comply with federal law.”

According to DHS, the listed jurisdictions will receive formal notification of their designation, along with information about any potential violations of federal statutes. The department has requested that these jurisdictions review their current policies and practices related to immigration enforcement and consider aligning them with federal requirements.

DHS stated that the intent of this action is to increase transparency and encourage compliance with federal immigration laws.

The original announcement can be found here.