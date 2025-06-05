67.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 5, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Government

DHS Exposes Sanctuary Jurisdictions Defying Federal Immigration Law

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before a House Committee Homeland Security Hearing entitled, “A New Era of Homeland Security: A Review of the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security,” in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour/Released)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a list of jurisdictions—cities, counties, and states—that the department has identified as not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts. The list was issued following the April 28, 2025, signing of an Executive Order by President Donald J. Trump. The order directs DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify and publicly report jurisdictions that decline to coordinate with federal immigration authorities.

“These sanctuary city politicians are endangering Americans and our law enforcement in order to protect violent criminal illegal aliens,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “We are exposing these sanctuary politicians who harbor criminal illegal aliens and defy federal law. President Trump and I will always put the safety of the American people first. Sanctuary politicians are on notice: comply with federal law.”

According to DHS, the listed jurisdictions will receive formal notification of their designation, along with information about any potential violations of federal statutes. The department has requested that these jurisdictions review their current policies and practices related to immigration enforcement and consider aligning them with federal requirements.

DHS stated that the intent of this action is to increase transparency and encourage compliance with federal immigration laws.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
TSA Joins Ceremony for New $46M Security Checkpoint at Kahului Airport
Next article
CBP, ICE, and USCIS to Ramp Up Crackdown on Visa Overstays Following Boulder Terrorist Attack
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals