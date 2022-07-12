DHS Extends Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas is extending the designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months.

“As one of my first actions as Secretary, I designated Venezuela for TPS,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “After careful consideration, and in consultation with the Secretary of State, today I am extending that designation. This action is one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners. We will continue to work with our international partners to address the challenges of regional migration while ensuring our borders remain secure.”

The 18-month extension of TPS for Venezuela will be effective from September 10, 2022, through March 10, 2024. Only beneficiaries under Venezuela’s existing designation, and who were already residing in the United States as of March 8, 2021, are eligible to re-register for TPS under this extension. Venezuelans who arrived in the United States after March 8, 2021, are not eligible for TPS. Approximately 343,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible for TPS under the existing designation of Venezuela.

The forthcoming Federal Register notice will provide instructions for re-registering for TPS and applying for the renewal of an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Venezuelans who are currently eligible for TPS under the existing designation but may have not yet applied with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) should file their applications prior to the September 9, 2022, application deadline, including those Venezuelans who are covered under the January 2021 grant of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED). Venezuela’s DED is set to expire July 20, 2022.

