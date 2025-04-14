55.9 F
Border SecurityLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyCustoms & Immigration

DHS, ICE Reopen VOICE Office to Support Victims of Immigration-Related Crimes

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Acting Director Todd Lyons at a press conference at ICE HQ with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announcing the reopening of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, April 9, 2025. (Photo: ICE via LinkedIn)

Acting Director Todd Lyons hosted a press conference at ICE HQ with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announcing the reopening of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office last Wednesday.

Our VOICE Office helps victims:
• Follow and understand the immigration enforcement and removal process
• Sign up for updates on aliens’ custody status
• Get criminal or immigration history about the illegal alien perpetrator
• Provide victim impact statements whenever possible
• Access federal, state and local resources and social service providers

The Trump administration first launched the VOICE Office in 2017 as a resource for victims of crimes linked to immigration. The Biden administration closed this important resource office in 2021.

Learn more here.

50
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

