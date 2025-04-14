DHS, ICE Reopen VOICE Office to Support Victims of Immigration-Related Crimes

Acting Director Todd Lyons hosted a press conference at ICE HQ with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announcing the reopening of the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office last Wednesday.
Our VOICE Office helps victims:
• Follow and understand the immigration enforcement and removal process
• Sign up for updates on aliens’ custody status
• Get criminal or immigration history about the illegal alien perpetrator
• Provide victim impact statements whenever possible
• Access federal, state and local resources and social service providers
The Trump administration first launched the VOICE Office in 2017 as a resource for victims of crimes linked to immigration. The Biden administration closed this important resource office in 2021.
