DHS Issues Waiver to Expedite New Border Wall Construction in California

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has issued the Department’s first waiver for the border wall under the new administration, enabling the immediate construction of approximately 2.5 miles of new barrier in California.

Acting under President Trump’s Executive Orders, Secretary Noem is taking bold, decisive steps to secure the southern border and achieve full operational control. To cut through bureaucratic delays, DHS is waiving environmental laws — including the National Environmental Policy Act — that can stall vital projects for months or even years. This waiver clears the path for the rapid deployment of physical barriers where they are needed most, reinforcing our commitment to national security and the rule of law.

The waiver was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, and covers projects funded through U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 appropriations. These include:

SDC Jacumba Gap Wall Project (~2 miles)

SDC Smugglers Gulch Wall Project (~350 feet)

SDC 4 Wall Project (~600 feet and ~1,500 feet)

Together, these projects will close critical gaps in the border barrier and enhance border security operations in the San Diego (SDC) Sector. The waiver was issued pursuant to Section 102 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRIRA).

The original announcement can be found here.