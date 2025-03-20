56.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 20, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

DHS Launches CBP Home App with Self-Deport Reporting Feature

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(GAO file photo)

The Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching the CBP Home app with a self-deportation reporting feature for aliens illegally in the country. Aliens should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart as indicated below.

50
Previous article
More Troops to Deploy on Missions Along U.S.-Mexico Border
Next article
DHS Launches International Ad Campaign Warning Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport and Stay Out
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals