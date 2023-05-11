51.4 F
DHS Launches Digital Ad Campaign to Counter Human Smugglers’ Lies

The ads reach migrants via mobile devices and direct them to a landing page that clarifies the facts around our enforcement of immigration law.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched a digital advertising campaign to counter lies peddled by smugglers about the end of the public health Order under Title 42. Using simple, clear messages and visuals, the ads inform potential migrants that U.S. immigration laws under Title 8 are tougher. These messages will run in countries throughout South and Central America, including in Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Colombia, leverage geotargeting along the migratory path and social media platforms popular among migrants, and  include the ability for anyone to share the ads with others.

“This campaign adds to our extensive ongoing communications efforts in the region,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said today at a press availability from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) headquarters. “As you can see by the images before us of removal flights and encounters with our Border Patrol Agents, we are making it very clear that our border is not open, that crossing irregularly is against the law, and that those who are not eligible for relief will be quickly returned. Do not listen to the lies of the smugglers. This is what will happen to you. You will be returned.”

The ads reach migrants via mobile devices and direct them to a landing page that clarifies the facts around our enforcement of immigration law and underscores the tougher consequences in place for those who cross illegally. It also includes information on lawful pathways they can potentially access, instead of putting their lives in the hands of dangerous and unscrupulous smugglers.

To view the ad campaign’s landing page, visit https://www.cbp.gov/leyesendurecieron.

In addition to the new ads, CBP will also run additional advertising leveraging ads first launched in May of 2022 that highlight how smugglers, known as ‘coyotes,’ take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants. The “Say No to the Coyote” ads will run in targeted markets concurrently with the new campaign.

