DHS Launches International Ad Campaign Warning Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport and Stay Out

The Department of Homeland Security is launching its international, multimillion-dollar ad campaign warning illegal aliens to not to come to America and break its laws or they will be hunted down and deported according to a press release.

This series of ads will run on radio, broadcast, and digital, in multiple countries and regions in various dialects. Ads will be hyper-targeted, including through social media, text message and digital to reach international audiences.

“Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, for securing our border and putting America first. President Trump has a clear message: if you are here illegally, we will find you and deport you. You will never return. But if you leave now, you may have an opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American Dream,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “If you are a criminal alien considering entering America illegally: Don’t even think about it. If you come here and break our laws, we will hunt you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.”