DHS Moves Nearly 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso; Average Daily Encounters Down 40 Perce nt

Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.

The Red Cross is working with local city and county officials to provide humanitarian assistance, including food, cots, and volunteer support.

The Department of Homeland Security continues to work according to plan to enforce our laws safely, humanely, and orderly, including quickly decompressing the El Paso area and placing migrants encountered in immigration enforcement proceedings. That is in addition to several measures that have been put in place over the last six months as part of the DHS Plan for Southwest Border Security and Preparedness. We have deployed additional agents to the region and deployed improved processing systems, automated surveillance towers, rescue beacons, mobile processing units, medical screening personnel, and nearly 1,000 Border Patrol Processing Coordinators for processing migrants and ensuring border security.

