The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it is in the early stages of vetting a potential reality show that would have immigrants competing for a fast-track to citizenship.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, producer Rob Worsoff, the mind behind “Duck Dynasty,” approached the department about the idea, in which he envisions celebrity immigrant hosts welcoming immigrants who would then undertake competitions across the country, such as digging clams in Maine or rafting in Colorado.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the show “is in the very beginning stages” of a vetting process, noting the department receives numerous requests for participation in television programming.

