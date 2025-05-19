73.9 F
DHS Mulls Reality Show for Immigrants Seeking U.S. Citizenship

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem receives a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT with the Minister of Justice and Public Security Gustavo Villatoro in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 26, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour/Released)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed it is in the early stages of vetting a potential reality show that would have immigrants competing for a fast-track to citizenship.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, producer Rob Worsoff, the mind behind “Duck Dynasty,” approached the department about the idea, in which he envisions celebrity immigrant hosts welcoming immigrants who would then undertake competitions across the country, such as digging clams in Maine or rafting in Colorado.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the show “is in the very beginning stages” of a vetting process, noting the department receives numerous requests for participation in television programming.

Read the rest of the story at The Hill.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

