After the recent incident involving members of Congress at Delaney Hall, the Department of Homeland Security is reminding Congressional offices of ICE’s facility visitation guidelines, according to a press release from the agency yesterday.

“Members of Congress cannot break the law in the name of ‘oversight.’ Secretary Noem respects congresses oversight authority and is always willing to accommodate Members seeking to visit ICE detention facilities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “However, they are not above the law. All members and staff need to comply with facility rules, procedures, and instructions from ICE personnel on site for their own safety, the safety of the detainees, and the safety of ICE employees. If these three members had simply asked for a tour, these three congressional members would have been easily allowed into Delaney Hall and would not have had to resort to assaulting law enforcement to enter the facility.”

Below are a few highlights of ICE’s guidance – which ensure the safety of all agents, visitors, and inmates: