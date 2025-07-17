The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced this week that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel have experienced an 830 percent increase in reported assaults from January 21 to July 14, 2025, compared with the same period last year.

The agency attributes the spike to heightened tensions and public scrutiny around immigration enforcement activity.

According to DHS, ICE officers have encountered a range of threats in the course of enforcement operations, some of which have resulted in injuries. In one recent case cited by the agency, an ICE employee was reportedly injured during a protest in California. In another instance, DHS alleges that a member of Congress entered a detention facility without authorization and an altercation occurred involving an officer. That case is currently the subject of legal proceedings.

DHS officials also pointed to the broader social climate surrounding immigration enforcement, citing incidents where ICE officers’ identities and personal information were posted publicly online—commonly referred to as doxing—along with threats or harassment at their residences.

The agency also pushed back against recent media reports regarding a federal operation that involved the recovery of 14 minors from suspected labor exploitation. ICE stated that during the operation, a man unaffiliated with the enforcement activity climbed onto a roof and later fell, contrary to initial media reports that he was in custody.

The department emphasized that ICE policy permits detained parents to choose whether their children accompany them during removal proceedings or stay with a designated caregiver. Officials say this policy is intended to preserve family unity when possible, while following standard immigration enforcement procedures.

The reported increase in assaults comes amid a broader national debate over the role and conduct of immigration enforcement.