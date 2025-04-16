60.9 F
DHS Secretary Noem Joins ICE Phoenix on Enhanced Targeted Operations

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
DHS Secretary joins ICE Phoenix on enhanced targeted operations, April 8 2025. (Photo: ICE)

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem joined U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and federal law enforcement partners in apprehending three illegal aliens during an enhanced targeted enforcement operation focusing on criminal illegal alien offenders in Phoenix, Arizona, to bolster public safety, national security and border security, April 8.

“By leveraging our federal partnerships and intelligence-driven investigations, ICE continues to carry out its mission in a way that best serves national security, public safety and border security,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Phoenix Field Office Director John Cantu. “I am grateful for the professionalism, dedication and support from all of our FBI, DEA and Homeland Security Investigations partners during this operation to remove dangerous alien offenders from our Arizona communities.”

ICE and federal partners concentrated their efforts in and around the Phoenix area. The joint enforcement operations led to the arrests of three Mexican aliens with significant criminal histories, among them Bonifacio Renteria-Cruz, a 48-year-old wanted by Mexican authorities for homicide.

Partner law enforcement agencies participating in the operation included FBI Phoenix; Drug Enforcement Administration Phoenix; and Homeland Security Investigations Phoenix.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

