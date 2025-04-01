DHS S&T Develop Innovative Tech Tools to Combat Transnational Organized Crime

The Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is helping law enforcement take down criminals with cutting-edge tech, and the results are impressive.

A recent investigation in Tennessee led to the indictment of eight individuals accused of trafficking multiple women from Venezuela. Two suspects reportedly have ties to the notorious gang Tren de Aragua. All eight have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation for prostitution and could face serious prison time. Three face additional sex trafficking conspiracy charges that carry potential life sentences.

According to Travis Brown, the S&T Forensics and Criminal Investigations Program Manager, in a recent blog post, S&T developed specialized software tools that helped its federal and state law enforcement partners crack the case.

“In this case, a suite of S&T-developed software-based analytic tools enabled automated discovery of high value targets and criminal associations and enhanced data mining and information sharing that led to the arrests,” wrote Brown.

The tools don’t just target human trafficking. DHS says its tech innovations also are helping disrupt fentanyl networks and combat child exploitation through enhanced data-mining and information-sharing capabilities.

Law enforcement nationwide is increasingly turning to advanced analytics to process the enormous amounts of digital evidence generated in modern investigations, and DHS is at the forefront of this technological push. “The fusion of data and criminal investigations represents a promising future where crimes are solved more efficiently, communities are safer, and law enforcement organizations are better equipped to combat criminal activity.”

For the full blog post, click here.

About DHS S&T:

The Science and Technology Directorate serves as the primary research and development arm of DHS and acts as science advisor to the Secretary. S&T delivers innovative technology solutions to support DHS missions and first responders across a broad spectrum of current and emerging threats.

About the Forensics and Criminal Investigations Program:

This program assists DHS Components and law enforcement partners with research and development of technologies applicable across multiple mission areas for federal, state, and local law enforcement. The program provides investigative tools to recognize, collect, process, analyze, and share information quickly to dismantle criminal activity and protect citizens from threats.