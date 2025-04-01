50.1 F
DHS S&T Develop Innovative Tech Tools to Combat Transnational Organized Crime

Megan Norris
By Megan Norris
An ICE officer and an Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Agent prepare to transport an illegal alien from Venezuela with ties to the Tren da Aragua gang. She was arrested for her role in an illegal commercial sex and sex trafficking enterprise operating out of Nashville motels from July 2022 through March 2024. (Photo Courtesy of ICE)

The Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is helping law enforcement take down criminals with cutting-edge tech, and the results are impressive.

A recent investigation in Tennessee led to the indictment of eight individuals accused of trafficking multiple women from Venezuela. Two suspects reportedly have ties to the notorious gang Tren de Aragua. All eight have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation for prostitution and could face serious prison time. Three face additional sex trafficking conspiracy charges that carry potential life sentences.

According to Travis Brown, the S&T Forensics and Criminal Investigations Program Manager, in a recent blog post, S&T developed specialized software tools that helped its federal and state law enforcement partners crack the case.

“In this case, a suite of S&T-developed software-based analytic tools enabled automated discovery of high value targets and criminal associations and enhanced data mining and information sharing that led to the arrests,” wrote Brown.

The tools don’t just target human trafficking. DHS says its tech innovations also are helping disrupt fentanyl networks and combat child exploitation through enhanced data-mining and information-sharing capabilities.

Law enforcement nationwide is increasingly turning to advanced analytics to process the enormous amounts of digital evidence generated in modern investigations, and DHS is at the forefront of this technological push. “The fusion of data and criminal investigations represents a promising future where crimes are solved more efficiently, communities are safer, and law enforcement organizations are better equipped to combat criminal activity.”

For the full blog post, click here.

About DHS S&T:
The Science and Technology Directorate serves as the primary research and development arm of DHS and acts as science advisor to the Secretary. S&T delivers innovative technology solutions to support DHS missions and first responders across a broad spectrum of current and emerging threats.

About the Forensics and Criminal Investigations Program:
This program assists DHS Components and law enforcement partners with research and development of technologies applicable across multiple mission areas for federal, state, and local law enforcement. The program provides investigative tools to recognize, collect, process, analyze, and share information quickly to dismantle criminal activity and protect citizens from threats.

Megan Norris
Megan Norris
Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

