DHS Statement on the Suspension of New Enrollments in the Migrant Protection Protocols Program

Today, DHS is announcing the suspension of new enrollments in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program. Effective tomorrow, January 21, the Department will cease adding individuals into the program. However, current COVID-19 non-essential travel restrictions, both at the border and in the region, remain in place at this time. All current MPP participants should remain where they are, pending further official information from U.S. government officials.

Please note: Individuals outside of the United States will not be eligible for legal status under the bill President Biden sent to Congress today. The legalization provisions in that bill apply only to people already living in the United States.

Read more at DHS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)