DHS, USCIS, DOGE Overhaul Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements Database

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem visits and observes federal law enforcement and their partners assisting with immigration enforcement efforts in New York City, New York, Jan. 28, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour/Released)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, alongside USCIS and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced a comprehensive optimization of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to ensure a single, reliable source for verifying non-citizen status nationwide.

This overhaul eliminates fees for database searches, breaks down silos for accurate results, streamlines mass status checks, and integrates criminal records, immigration timelines, and addresses. Automatic status updates and a user-friendly interface will empower federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal agencies to prevent non-citizens from exploiting taxpayer benefits or voting illegally.

“Illegal aliens have exploited outdated systems to defraud Americans and taint our elections,” said a spokesperson for DHS. “Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, this revamped SAVE system will ensure government officials can swiftly verify legal status, halting entitlements and voter fraud.”

DHS will provide ongoing updates to stakeholders as the SAVE Optimization Plan progresses.

The original announcement can be found here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

