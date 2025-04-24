Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, alongside USCIS and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced a comprehensive optimization of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to ensure a single, reliable source for verifying non-citizen status nationwide.

This overhaul eliminates fees for database searches, breaks down silos for accurate results, streamlines mass status checks, and integrates criminal records, immigration timelines, and addresses. Automatic status updates and a user-friendly interface will empower federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal agencies to prevent non-citizens from exploiting taxpayer benefits or voting illegally.

“Illegal aliens have exploited outdated systems to defraud Americans and taint our elections,” said a spokesperson for DHS. “Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, this revamped SAVE system will ensure government officials can swiftly verify legal status, halting entitlements and voter fraud.”

DHS will provide ongoing updates to stakeholders as the SAVE Optimization Plan progresses.

The original announcement can be found here.