Discovery of Four Illegal Alien Stash Houses Results in 68 Arrests in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas

On Thursday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested 68 illegal aliens at four different locations, three of which were in Starr County, Texas.

Yesterday morning, RGV agents working with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) apprehended 18 illegal aliens, after receiving information that a residence was being used to harbor illegal aliens. Agents encountered a 7-month pregnant female at the residence in north Alamo, Texas. The smuggled aliens were from Central America and Mexico.

Shortly after that, RGV agents responded to a request for assistance from Rio Grande City Police officers at a location suspected of harboring illegal aliens. Officers reported that they recieved an anonymous tip about the Rio Grande City residence. After agents surveilled the location, agents and officers apprehended 12 illegal aliens from Central America and Mexico without incident.

A few hours later, RGV agents responded to a request for assistance from Roma Police officers at a location suspected of harboring illegal aliens. Agents observed suspicious activity consistent with illegal alien smuggling at the residence in Roma, Texas. Agents and officers apprehended 14 illegal aliens from Central America and Mexico without incident.

Yesterday afternoon, Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a 911 call indicating a large group of illegal aliens were being held in a residence in Rio Grande City, Texas. RGV agents and SCSO deputies responded to the residence and apprehended 24 illegal aliens from Central America and Mexico without incident. One unaccompanied child was encountered within the group.

All subjects are being processed accordingly.

Read more at CBP

