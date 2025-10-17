spot_img
Friday, October 17, 2025
Border Security

Drone Attack Hits Prosecutor’s Office Near U.S. Border in Mexico

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Baja California state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade at a press conference. (Photo: Baja California state prosecutor's office)

A drone attack hit the prosecutor’s office in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, a key hub for drug trafficking, authorities said Wednesday without identifying the suspected assailants.

Baja California state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade told reporters that the attack with three explosive-laden drones caused some damage but resulted in no casualties.

The prosecutor’s office said on Facebook that the attack hit the anti-kidnapping unit of the state attorney general’s office. In a social media post, the state attorney general said that “no attack will stop investigative work or commitment to justice.”

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

50
