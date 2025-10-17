Drone Attack Hits Prosecutor’s Office Near U.S. Border in Mexico

A drone attack hit the prosecutor’s office in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, a key hub for drug trafficking, authorities said Wednesday without identifying the suspected assailants.

Baja California state prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade told reporters that the attack with three explosive-laden drones caused some damage but resulted in no casualties.

The prosecutor’s office said on Facebook that the attack hit the anti-kidnapping unit of the state attorney general’s office. In a social media post, the state attorney general said that “no attack will stop investigative work or commitment to justice.”

