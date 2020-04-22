Drug Smugglers Don’t Take a Break in the Rio Grande Valley

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents spent the weekend stopping almost 800 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $635K, from entering the United States.

The largest of the five seizures occurred yesterday at the immigration checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas. After a service K-9 alerted to a Ford F-250 in the primary lane, the truck was referred to secondary for further inspection. Agents discovered 23 bundles hidden in the pickup weighing 283 pounds.

The other four seizures occurred in both the Rio Grande City and Fort Brown station’s area of responsibility. Agents seized over 500 pounds of marijuana in Escobares, La Casita and Brownsville, Texas, during the interdictions.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

