Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize More Than $264K in Cocaine

(City of Eagle Pass Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $264,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and intercepted a small but significant load of cocaine this weekend,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Seizures like these underscore CBP’s ongoing commitment to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

The seizure occurred on Sunday, March 16, at Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 24-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a nonintrusive inspection system. Upon a closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered eight packages containing a total of 19.79 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $264,335.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

