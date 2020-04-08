Easter Holiday Reminder-Essential Travel Through CBP Arizona Ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reminds the public that travel restrictions remain in place as the Easter holiday approaches.

Historically the Easter holiday is one of the busiest at the Arizona ports of entry. CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue securing the borders, facilitating trade and processing essential travel. With the current travel restrictions in place, CBP would like to offer helpful tips for those crossing the border on essential travel.

To determine if travel is essential vs. non-essential, please reference the Federal Register Notice at https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-06253.

Do not pack a pest. Many festive items are restricted or prohibited from entering the United States. Items such as palm fronds are inspected by agriculture specialists and released if no pests or symptoms of disease are found. Cascarones (confetti-filled eggs) are restricted to 12 per passenger and the shells must be clean, dry and free from any residue.

For more information on prohibited/restricted items, visit CBP’s Know Before You Go website at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go

Essential travelers can monitor wait times by visiting CBP’s Border Wait Time (BWT) web page at https://bwt.cbp.gov/ or download the BWT app via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

CBP has numerous resources and articles at https://www.cbp.gov/ to ensure that your travels are fast and safe.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)