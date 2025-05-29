57.3 F
El Centro Sector Border Patrol K-9 Sniffs Out 113 Pounds of Meth

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A U.S. Border Patrol K-9 alerted law enforcement agents to the presence of 113 pounds of methamphetamine. (Photo: CBP)

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 27-year-old man, who is a United States citizen, suspected of smuggling 113 pounds of methamphetamine. The total street value of the drugs seized is an estimated $96,500.

On Monday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Indio Station agents conducted a vehicle stop on a black pickup truck pulling a trailer northbound on Highway 86 near Indio. A Border Patrol K-9 trained to detect concealed people and illegal drugs alerted to the vehicle and trailer.

During an initial search of the trailer, agents found a compartment containing a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The subject, vehicle, and trailer were transported to the Indio Station for further investigation. A subsequent search of the trailer revealed 36 packages of the crystal-like substance hidden in three compartments in the trailer’s floor.

“A sharp-eyed Border Patrol agent from Indio Station and his K-9 partner just took it to the bad guys, and we are proud of them!” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “The Premier Sector goes to the ends of the earth to stop dangerous drugs such as these – ma and pa America, stay tuned, much more to come!”

The driver was placed under arrest. The vehicle and drugs were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The original announcement can be found here.

