El Paso Area CBP Officers Seize Meth, Rooster Blades, Raw Eggs and Arrest Fugitives During Busy Week

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry seized 64 pounds of methamphetamine February 14.

“CBP officers remain steadfast in their efforts to execute their primary homeland security mission,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Their inspections will often uncover multiple violations and help separate law-abiding travelers from those who pose a risk to our community.”

The large methamphetamine seizure was made at approximately 1:30 p.m. February 14 when a 32-year-old Mexican man driving a 2008 Ford F-150 arrived at the Ysleta port of entry from Mexico. CBP officers noted anomalies in the appearance of the vehicle following a Low Energy Portal scan of the arriving truck.

A physical inspection of the vehicle was performed leading to the discovery of bundles located in the rear seats. A CBP drug sniffing dog searched the truck and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A Z-Portal x-ray scan of the truck then revealed anomalies within the back seat and spare tire of the vehicle.

CBP officers removed 56 drug-filled bundles from multiple locations in the truck. The driver was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face state charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

In addition to the methamphetamine seizure, area CBP officers also made multiple cocaine, marijuana busts this week as well as seizing peyote cream from one traveler.

On February 17 CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized 180 rooster gaffs and 7,500 Viroton animal steroid tablets from a traveler arriving from Mexico. These blades are illegal in the U.S. under Title 7 U.S. Code 2156 that states the buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal fighting ventures is prohibited. CBP seized the merchandise and issued the traveler a $2,000 penalty.

During the last seven days, area CBP officers recorded 30 National Crime Information Center fugitive apprehensions. The NCIC targets were wanted for a variety of offenses to include assault, drugs, probation violations, stolen vehicles and more. The fugitives are processed and turned over to local authorities.

Area CBP agriculture specialists issued 16 civil penalties totaling almost $4,000 linked to the attempted smuggling of prohibited agriculture and food products including raw eggs. Travelers need to be aware that raw egg imports from Mexico are prohibited. Since January area CBP officers have encountered more than 90 people attempting to import raw eggs from Mexico.

Importation of raw/fresh eggs into United States is generally prohibited due to concerns about diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza HPAI and Virulent Newcastle disease ND. Travelers are prohibited to bring in fresh eggs, raw chicken, unprocessed avian products and/or live birds into the United States. Travelers are encouraged to declare all agriculture products to CBP officers and Agriculture Specialists, failure to declare may lead to potential fines and penalties.

The original announcement can be found here.