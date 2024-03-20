Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston arrested an unlawfully present Brazilian national wanted in his home country for failing to complete a 19-year prison sentence for an armed robbery conviction. Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 23-year-old noncitizen on March 14 near his residence in Everett, Massachusetts. The Brazilian noncitizen was in possession of fraudulent identification documents at the time of his arrest.

“This Brazilian fugitive was not only convicted of a violent crime in his native country, but he also attempted to evade Brazilian law by hiding out in Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “We cannot allow the world’s criminals to use our New England communities as hideouts from justice. ERO Boston will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to apprehend and remove such individuals from our neighborhoods.”

The Brazilian noncitizen unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

ERO Boston became aware of the Brazilian fugitive’s presence in the Everett, Massachusetts. They discovered that the noncitizen was wanted for failing to serve a 19-year prison sentence for a conviction for armed robbery and his subsequent escape from prison on Nov. 17, 2017. At the time of his escape, the Brazilian fugitive had 13 years, 10 months and 29 days of his sentence remaining.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested Brazilian fugitive March 14 near his residence in Everett, Massachusetts. They served the noncitizen with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. He will remain in ICE ERO custody pending removal proceedings.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, including at the order of immigration judges with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is a separate entity from DHS and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case, determining if a noncitizen is subject to a final order of removal or eligible for certain forms of relief from removal.

As one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) three operational directorates, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.