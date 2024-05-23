Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended a Mexican national who was convicted in Connecticut of two counts of vehicular manslaughter among other crimes. Deportation officers with ERO Boston’s Hartford field office arrested Israel Alejandro Gonzalez-Arcinega, a 40-year-old noncitizen and convicted felon on May 1 during a vehicle stop in Meriden.

“Israel Gonzalez was convicted of driving under the influence and killing two Connecticut children,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “His actions shattered a family. We cannot allow unlawfully present convicted felons to victimize the residents of our communities. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious offenders like Mr. Gonzalez from our New England neighborhoods.”

ERO Boston’s Hartford field office lodged an immigration detainer against Gonzalez with the Meriden Police Department Nov. 4, 2013, following Gonzalez’s involvement in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in two fatalities and other injuries.

On April 21, 2014, the Connecticut Superior Court in Meriden convicted Gonzalez of two counts of manslaughter, second degree-motor vehicle; three counts of assault second degree, motor vehicle; illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs; and evading responsibility-death/serious injury. In total, the state of Connecticut sentenced Gonzales to serve 12 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

On Sept. 26, 2014, ICE issued and served Gonzalez with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge.

On May 14, 2015, a DOJ immigration judge in Hartford ordered Gonzalez removed from the United States to Mexico.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections did not honor the ICE detainer and released Gonzalez from custody April 2 without notifying ERO Boston.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston’s Hartford field office apprehended Gonzalez May 1 during a vehicle stop in Meriden, and he will remain in ERO custody pending his removal from the United States.