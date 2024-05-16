Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended a Colombian national wanted by authorities in his home country for the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated theft and unlawful possession of a weapon. Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 49-year-old noncitizen near his residence in Pittsfield May 6.

“This Colombian national is wanted in his home country for some very serious crimes,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He attempted to hide out in Massachusetts, and now he will have to answer for his actions. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by aggressively apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The Colombian national was arrested by authorities in Bucaramanga, Colombia, on April 5, 2014, and charged with aggravated homicide, aggravated theft and possession of a weapon.

The criminal court in Bucaramanga convicted and sentenced him to 17 years in prison Sept. 29, 2016.

The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended him near San Luis, Arizona, on Nov. 27, 2023, after he unlawfully entered the United States without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U. S. immigration official. The noncitizen was issued a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge and released on an order of recognizance.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested him May 6, and he will remain in ERO custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.