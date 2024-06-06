Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended a Brazilian national wanted by authorities in his home country for charges of drug trafficking and robbery by intimidation or violence. Deportation officers arrested the 32-year-old Brazilian fugitive during a vehicle stop in Framingham May 17.

“This Brazilian fugitive attempted to flee justice in his home county and hide out in Massachusetts,” said ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons. “He represents a significant threat to the residents of our neighborhoods. We will not allow New England to become a safe haven for the world’s criminals. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our communities.”

A Brazilian court convicted the Brazilian noncitizen of two counts of two counts of drug trafficking and one count of robbery by intimidation/violence on May 29, 2017. The court sentenced him to a total of 17 years and six months in prison for the three convictions.

A Brazilian court issued an arrest warrant for the Brazilian fugitive Nov. 25, 2022.

U.S. Border Patrol arrested him March 16, 2023, after he and his family unlawfully entered the United States near Lukeville, Arizona. Border Patrol officials issued the family a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released them on an order of recognizance.

On Jan. 9, U.S. authorities learned that the Brazilian fugitive was wanted in his home country for drug trafficking and robbery offenses.

Deportation officers from ERO Boston arrested the 32-year-old during a vehicle stop in Framingham May 17. He will remain in ERO custody pending removal proceedings.