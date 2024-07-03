Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston apprehended a 23-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of manslaughter. Deportation officers from ERO Boston’s Hartford field office arrested Manuel Fernando Alejandor-Martinez June 7 in Durham.

U.S. Border Patrol arrested Alejandor Feb. 10, 2016, after he unlawfully entered the United States as an unaccompanied minor near Deming, New Mexico. Border Patrol officials issued him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released him to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. Alejandor was released March 9, 2016.

The West Haven Police Department arrested Alejandor June 16, 2020, and charged him with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and failure to insure a private motor vehicle. Later that day, ERO lodged an immigration detainer against him with the police department.

The Connecticut Superior Court in Milford convicted Alejandor of second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle Dec. 10, 2021, and sentenced him to eight years in prison followed by five years of probation. The court then suspended four years and six months of his prison sentence.

The Connecticut Department of Corrections refused to honor ERO’s immigration detainer and released Alejandor to a halfway house Aug. 1, 2023.

On May 10, the Connecticut Department of Corrections discharged Alejandor from the halfway house upon completion of his sentence.

